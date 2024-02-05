Paulo Dybala double helps earn Roma emphatic win over Cagliari

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Roma routed Cagliari 4-0 to make it three Serie A victories on the bounce.

Roma moved up to fifth after a comfortable win, with Lorenz Pellegrini turning in a corner to open the scoring after just two minutes.

Dybala doubled the advantage in the 23rd minute and all but ended the match as a contest six minutes into the second half, scoring from the penalty spot after Andrea Petagna handled in the box.

The suffering was not yet over for former Roma boss Claudio Ranieri, with Dean Huijsen heading in a fourth just before the hour.

In Spain, a first-half brace from Youssef En-Nesyri saw Sevilla win 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano, earning only their fourth league win of the season to give themselves a three-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Although En-Nesyri’s 19th-minute opener was cancelled out by Isi Palazon 10 minutes later, the Morroccan struck again on the stroke of half-time.