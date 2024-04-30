Man Utd interim chief executive Patrick Stewart and CFO Cliff Baty to leave club

Manchester United have announced interim chief executive Patrick Stewart and chief financial officer Cliff Baty will leave the club at the end of the season.

Jean-Claude Blanc, the chief executive of United’s minority owners Ineos Sport, will step into Stewart’s role until July 13, when Omar Berrada will take over after his impending arrival from Manchester City.

Roger Bell, the former CFO at Ineos Sport, will replace Baty.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “I would like to personally thank both Patrick and Cliff for their support in helping us get to know the club and making us feel welcome and I respect their decisions to now move on as we establish a new management team for the club.”

Joel Glazer said: “I would like to thank Patrick and Cliff for their dedicated service to Manchester United and wish them well for the future.

“Both have been a source of invaluable advice and expertise over many years, and Patrick has served an important role as interim CEO during this transitional phase.”