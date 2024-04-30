All to play for – Harry Kane ready to battle again with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final is “a little disappointing” but has full belief they can qualify next week.

Madrid hit the front against the run of play in the 24th minute when Toni Kroos’ magnificent through-ball found Vinicius Jr, who tucked home coolly to give the away side a half-time lead.

Munich scored twice in four second-half minutes, firstly through Leroy Sane before Jamal Musiala went down in the penalty area and Kane sent Andriy Lunin the wrong way to put them in front.

Harry Kane, left, scores from a penalty against Real Madrid (PA Wire via DPA)

Much like in the quarter-final against Manchester City, Madrid were not beaten and they came from behind once again courtesy of Vinicius’ penalty to leave it all square heading into the second leg.

Kane told TNT Sports: “It’s a little disappointing, once we got 2-1 ahead we had two or three good chances especially from set plays but this is a Champions League semi-final, we expected a tough game.

“Real Madrid are one of the best teams in Europe and they can punish you with one or two actions like they did today so of course we are disappointed we didn’t get the win but it’s all to play for next week.”

Bayern made most of the running through the early stages and a couple of Lunin saves kept Madrid level before a sucker punch down the other end gave the visitors the lead.

Vinicius Jr scores Real Madrid’s first goal against Bayern Munich (PA Wire via DPA/PA)

Kane added: “We started first 10 or 15 minutes on the front foot, we had a couple of chances there but then their goal came against the run of play.

“They built up the momentum and then we struggled to play our game but second half we came out with a higher intensity and deserved to get the two goals. We couldn’t get the third but all to play for.

“We will dust ourselves down, tough but we look forward to next week.”

Kane’s penalty extended his season tally to 43 goals from as many games in his first season at Munich.

Kane admitted the campaign has not quite gone their way, losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, but the big games are the reason he made the switch from Tottenham last summer.

He said: “It’s been a good season so far but it’s all about the next game, the big game next week away from home in Real Madrid.

“Everything we are fighting for this year is in this competition so you’ve just got to find a way to get it done.

“I’m here for many years, it’s not just a one-off year I’ve come for, but of course the expectation at the start of the year was to win trophies. It hasn’t gone our way in the Bundesliga and cup but the Champions League is the biggest one of them all.

“This is exactly why I came, I want to play in these big games, these big moments and there’s no bigger than next week away from home.”

Jude Bellingham, right, had a difficult evening (PA Wire via DPA)

Kane’s England team-mate Jude Bellingham was substituted in the second half and Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted the 20-year-old was “not at his best”.

He said: “Bellingham was just tired. He couldn’t continue any more.

“He will get back to his best performance. I think he was injured, which affected him, but today he wasn’t at his best. He will be back, for sure.”