Bayern Munich say transfer interest in Kieran Trippier is ‘over’

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich say they have ended their pursuit of Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier.

Bayern saw a series of approaches, including an initial loan bid and a £13million cash offer for the 33-year-old England international, rebuffed by the Magpies, who insisted they were not prepared to let one of their key players leave this month.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side have now admitted defeat in their attempts to lure him away from Tyneside.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has also been the subject of interest this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sporting director Christoph Freund told Sky Germany: “The Kieran Trippier issue is over. We only do what we are 100 per cent convinced of.”

Newcastle have also rejected a loan bid for striker Callum Wilson from Atletico Madrid, while Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab have expressed an interest in fellow front Miguel Almiron.

None of the three players are understood to be agitating for a move.

Potential buyers have set their sights on the Magpies since chief executive Darren Eales admitted that they may have to sell players to buy in order to comply with profit and sustainability and financial fair play rules after a embarking upon £400million spending spree since their Saudi-backed owners took over in October 2021.