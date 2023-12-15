Football rumours: Manchester United exit options for Casemiro

What the papers say

The potential ins and outs at Manchester United continue to keep the rumour mill turning with Brazil midfielder Casemiro at the heart of the speculation. According to The Sun, via French outlet Sports Zone, Paris St Germain are keen on the 31-year-old with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal also interested.

There appears less interest among clubs in ending Jadon Sancho’s time at Old Trafford. The Sun says Manchester United are finding it hard to find a buyer willing to match the 23-year-old’s wages.

Jadon Sancho is out of favour at Manchester United (PA)

One former United player has teased a potential playing return on social media after leaving in the summer. The Daily Mirror reports David De Gea, 33, posted an Instagram message saying “Work, work, work” having been linked with Newcastle or even a shock return to Old Trafford.

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo’s return from injury at Fulham is attracting potential suitors. The Daily Mail says the 26-year-old is catching the eye having almost left for Monaco or Tottenham in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares could head for Spain (PA)

Cedric Soares: Arsenal’s Portuguese defender, 32, is catching the of Villarreal, says ESPN.

Kendry Paez: The 16-year-old Ecuador midfielder has trained with Chelsea according to The Daily Telegraph, having signed from Independiente del Valle in the summer ahead of a move on his 18th birthday.