Marcus Rashford tells Man Utd fan channel to ‘stop spreading malicious rumours’

Marcus Rashford has told a Manchester United fan channel to “stop spreading malicious rumours” over his future.

Popular fan channel The United Stand published a video on Monday titled: ‘Rashford’s future in doubt?’, with one contributor questioning his commitment to the club.

Rashford was not involved in United’s 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham on Saturday as manager Erik ten Hag said the England forward had picked up an injury and failed a fitness test on the morning of the game.

“Please STOP spreading malicious rumours,” Rashford wrote on social media in response to The United Stand video.

Rashford scored 30 goals last season but his form has dipped this season amid United’s own struggles.

The 26-year-old has scored only once in 14 appearances across all competitions and was criticised by Ten Hag after going to a nightclub party following the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29.

Ten Hag said the post-derby night out was “unacceptable” but Rashford was involved in the Carabao Cup tie with Newcastle three days later, coming on as a 65th-minute substitute in another 3-0 home defeat.

United are next in action on Wednesday, away to Danish club Copenhagen in the Champions League.