England wing Jonny May announces his retirement from Test rugby

Jonny May has retired from Test rugby

England wing Jonny May has announced his retirement from Test rugby.

The 33-year-old Gloucester player made his debut against Argentina in 2013 and scored 36 tries in 78 international appearances.

He sits second behind Rory Underwood (49) on his country’s list of all-time leading try scorers.

78 Caps.36 Tries. So many unforgettable moments. Thank you, @J0nnyMay ? — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2023

May’s final Test outing came in England’s 16-15 Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to eventual winners South Africa on October 21.

“Words can’t describe the journey that I’ve been on so I won’t try to put it into words,” he said in a statement on englandrugby.com.

“At this point in time all I want to say from the bottom of my heart is a huge thank you to everybody who has been a part of this journey with me.

Rory Underwood - 49 Jonny May - 36 Ben Cohen and Will Greenwood - 31

“It’s an honour and a dream to represent my country and although I won’t be out there on the pitch anymore physically, I will always feel connected to this team in spirit.”

May was initially overlooked for Steve Borthwick’s squad for France, but was granted a reprieve when Anthony Watson sustained a calf injury in August.

He was also part of the England team which finished runners-up to the Springboks at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Jonny May’s final international cap came in England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to South Africa (Adam Davy/PA)

“A big special mention to my England team-mates, guys who have lived every moment with me,” he continued.

“I’ve made memories and friends for life. And quickly, just to mention one in particular, George Ford. Thank you mate.