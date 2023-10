Andy Robertson, centre, is helped from the pitch after picking up a shoulder injury in Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

The Scotland captain sustained the problem on international duty and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Andy Robertson collides with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, right (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It looks like surgery will be the best,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.