Man Utd miss chance to secure Champions League football after losing in Paris

Manchester United failed to reach the Champions League group stage after a 3-1 defeat in the second leg of their qualifier at Paris St Germain.

A 47th-minute equaliser from Lisa Naalsund gave the Women’s Super League side hope but Lieke Martens’ second of the game and another from Sandy Baltimore saw the French team prevail 4-2 on aggregate.

Leah Galton had a goal disallowed controversially and Ella Toone hit the woodwork as United battled to the end but PSG held on.

The hosts started strongly and looked like taking the lead after 10 minutes when Tabitha Chawinga, goalscorer in the first leg, rounded Mary Earps but shot tamely and Maya Le Tissier cleared.

The opener came eight minutes later. This time Earps did well to deny Chawinga but could do little as Martens pounced on the rebound and curled past the United keeper.

United tried to reply quickly with Geyse teeing up Naalsund in the box but the Norwegian could not take the chance and the visitors had a let-off when Martens headed over.

Marc Skinner’s side went close before the break when Geyse combined with Toone but the England international failed to make clean contact and pulled her shot wide.

United did get themselves back into the game soon after the restart when Geyse again found space and Naalsund was on hand to turn home from in front of goal.

Yet it was to prove a shortlived response as PSG quickly went up the other end and regained the lead.

Martens again did the damage, grabbing her second from close range following more good work by Chawinga.

United searched for a second equaliser but Katarzyna Kiedrzynek saved from Hannah Blundell and Geyse.

PSG took a firm grip on the tie just before the hour as winger Baltimore outran Blundell and chipped Earps from a tight angle.

Still United fought on and Katie Zelem drew another save from Kiedrzynek from a free-kick.

Galton then headed the ball into the net but the effort was ruled out for a soft foul on Kiedrzynek, who required treatment after colliding with the United player.