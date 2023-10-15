Andy Farrell believes spirit of outgoing Johnny Sexton can spur Ireland on

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, and captain Johnny Sexton suffered World Cup heartache at the hands of New Zealand

Andy Farrell believes the inspirational spirit of outgoing captain Johnny Sexton can help Ireland return to challenge on the biggest stage after another agonising World Cup exit marked the end of an era.

Ireland suffered elimination following Saturday evening’s tense 28-24 defeat to New Zealand in Paris which stretched their wait for a knockout win at the tournament to 36 years and counting.

Fly-half Sexton and veteran wing Keith Earls are already confirmed to be heading for retirement, while Farrell’s 33-man squad in France contained a further 15 players aged 30 or above.

The head coach expects the togetherness developed during the last four-year cycle to continue regardless of potential personnel changes and feels the departing Sexton will remain a key part of that.

“I think a lot of our group are still learning and I said to the group in the changing room the reason they’re going to keep on learning is because of this guy (Sexton) sat beside me here,” said Farrell.

“The impact that he’s had on the rest of the team over the last four years has been amazing.

“And the way that he’s conducted himself as a leader and as a player and the way that he’s shown the love of playing for Ireland will be remembered and connected to this group for many years to come.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will begin building for the future (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Through his example, the younger guys will keep on getting better and striving to be better, there’s no doubt about that.”

Ireland went into a mouthwatering showdown with the All Blacks as the world’s top-ranked team and marginal favourites.

But their remarkable 17-match winning run was halted as the Kiwis avenged last summer’s series defeat on home soil to book a last-four meeting with Argentina.

Asked what gives him confidence for the future, Farrell continued: “Just knowing what we’ve got. The type of character that we’ve got, the type of people we’ve got, the type of player, staff.

Ireland were beaten 28-24 by the All Blacks (Adam Davy/PA)

“The hunger to want to wear the green jersey.

“It is the end for this team because people are going to be leaving, but the competition that this team has built over the years will continue because of how it’s been driven, certainly over the last couple of years.

“The talent that we’ve got in Ireland will continue to come through and we’ll continue to challenge, I have no doubt about that.”

Fine margins decided a thrilling Stade de France showdown, with New Zealand continually holding Ireland at arm’s length to lead from the eighth minute to the final whistle.

Farrell had reservations about a raft of scrum penalties conceded by prop Andrew Porter, but was eager for Ireland to avoid sounding like “bitter losers”.

“We’ve a different view to what was going on out there, but we don’t want to sit here and have sour grapes,” he said. “We want to congratulate New Zealand on a fantastic performance.

“The scrum was part of the equation, 100 per cent, and we’ll get the answers. Andrew 100 per cent was very frustrated with what was going on out there.

“We don’t want to be bitter losers. We want to hold our head up high and do it the right way.”

Keith Earls scored 36 tries for Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Meanwhile, Sexton paid tribute to fellow retiree Earls, who bows out on 101 caps and second only to Brian O’Driscoll in Ireland’s all-time list of try scorers.

“He’s a legend and one of my best mates, not just in rugby but in life,” said Sexton.

“He’s a top-class human being. You couldn’t meet a more popular lad in the squad.