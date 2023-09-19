Notification Settings

Football rumours: Clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale situation at Arsenal

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on the England goalkeeper after he was left out of Everton clash.

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
What the papers say

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25, is attracting transfer attention after being dropped to the bench for Arsenal’s match at Everton. The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the situation as he battles David Raya for the Gunners’ starting role.

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Newcastle are said to be looking into signing Lucas Paqueta from West Ham (PA)

Newcastle are lining up a potential £52million move for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, according to the Daily Mail. Paqueta had been linked with an £80m move to Manchester City this summer but, amid an investigation into alleged betting breaches, he ended up staying at West Ham.

Real Betis are the latest suitors for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, reports The Sun via Fichajes in Spain.

Chelsea have secured one of their young talents for another year, according to the Evening Standard. Defender Alfie Gilchrist, 19, has reportedly extended his contract until 2025.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jose Maria Gimenez: Manchester United are being linked with Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender, 28.

Serge Gnabry: United are also reportedly lining up a bid for the Germany forward, 28, from Bayern Munich.



