Football rumours: Clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale situation at Arsenal

What the papers say

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25, is attracting transfer attention after being dropped to the bench for Arsenal’s match at Everton. The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the situation as he battles David Raya for the Gunners’ starting role.

Newcastle are said to be looking into signing Lucas Paqueta from West Ham (PA)

Newcastle are lining up a potential £52million move for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, according to the Daily Mail. Paqueta had been linked with an £80m move to Manchester City this summer but, amid an investigation into alleged betting breaches, he ended up staying at West Ham.

Real Betis are the latest suitors for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, reports The Sun via Fichajes in Spain.

Chelsea have secured one of their young talents for another year, according to the Evening Standard. Defender Alfie Gilchrist, 19, has reportedly extended his contract until 2025.

Social media round-up

Arsenal legend Mesut Ozil ‘in frame for shock international team manager job’https://t.co/m8umJ7Sdr9 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 18, 2023

Arsenal nearly signed Kylian Mbappe, but missed out on the global superstar ? pic.twitter.com/C5Hjgsfifa — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 18, 2023

Players to watch

Jose Maria Gimenez: Manchester United are being linked with Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender, 28.