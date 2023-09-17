Mason Greenwood comes off the bench to help Getafe get a home win

Spain Soccer La Liga

Mason Greenwood made an impact off the bench during Getafe’s 3-2 defeat of Osasuna in LaLiga.

The 21-year-old made the switch to Spain on deadline day after it was announced last month that he would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by United last year over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued.

Getafe’s Mason Greenwood was a late substitute in Getafe’s win over Osasuna (Jose Breton/AP)

On Sunday he made his first appearance for his new club, coming off the bench with 13 minutes of the contest remaining and the teams level at 2-2.

Greenwood looked bright and he had a hand in the home side’s winner, earning a corner from which Nemanja Maksimovic scored.

Earlier, Stefan Mitrovic opened the scoring for Getafe but Iker Munoz equalised just before half-time.

Mason Greenwood, centre left, came on as a 77th-minute substitute (Jose Breton/AP)

Jose Carmona headed in to restore the home side’s lead in the 51st minute but Ante Budimir’s penalty six minutes later levelled things up for a second time and that was the extent of the goalscoring prior to Greenwood’s introduction.

Unused substitute Fabrizio Angileri received a red card for dissent in the closing stages but the hosts held on during 10 added minutes to seal the win and maintain their unbeaten home record.