Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The thrills, shocks and many brilliant moments of the World Cup in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The tournament has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Sarina Wiegman during a press conference
Sarina Wiegman during a press conference

The Women’s World Cup has offered thrills, shocks and brilliant individual moments during the biggest competition in its 32-year history.

The tournament, which began on July 20, has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Only two teams remain as either England or Spain will lift the World Cup for the first time in Sydney on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pictures which have captured the essence of the World Cup.

Australia opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium
Australia opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Georgia Stanway's retaken penalty was enough for England to edge past Haiti in their World Cup opener
Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty was enough for England to edge past Haiti in their World Cup opener (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Chloe Kelly stopped for photos with fans after a training session at Central Coast Stadium
England’s Chloe Kelly stopped for photos with fans after a training session at Central Coast Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Canada v Republic of Ireland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group B – Perth Rectangular Stadium
Katie McCabe (centre) scored the Republic of Ireland’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup in a 2-1 defeat to Canada (PA)
Australia fans were put through a range of emotions while watching a screening of the 3-2 Group B defeat to Nigeria
Australia fans were put through a range of emotions while watching a screening of the 3-2 Group B defeat to Nigeria (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Lauren James scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Denmark
England’s Lauren James scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)
However, the result was overshadowed by Keira Walsh picking up an injury
However, the result was overshadowed by Keira Walsh sustaining an injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Vera Pauw's Ireland claimed their first point in a draw with Nigeria
Vera Pauw’s Ireland claimed their first point in a draw with Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)
China fans gathered ahead of the Group D match against England at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide
China fans gathered ahead of the Group D match against England at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide (Zac Goodwin/PA)
James (centre left) inspired England to a 6-1 win
However, they had little to celebrate on the pitch as James (centre left) inspired England to a 6-1 win (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Republic of Ireland fans gathered in Dublin to welcome their team home
Republic of Ireland fans gathered in Dublin to welcome their team home (Damien Eagers/PA)
England were handed a boost when Walsh returned to training ahead of the knockout rounds
England were handed a boost when Walsh returned to training ahead of the knockout rounds (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England fans gathered at Brisbane Stadium for the last-16 clash with Nigeria
England fans gathered at Brisbane Stadium for the last-16 clash with Nigeria (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Lionesses rode their luck during a tense encounter
The Lionesses rode their luck during a tense encounter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
James was sent off for standing on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie
James was sent off for standing on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England v Nigeria – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Round of 16 – Brisbane Stadium
England eventually prevailed on penalties, with Kelly scoring the winning spot-kick (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Back home, many England fans gathered in pubs to watch the quarter-final against Colombia
Back home, many England fans gathered in pubs to watch the quarter-final against Colombia (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Lionesses found themselves trailing to Leicy Santos' goal
The Lionesses found themselves trailing to Leicy Santos’ goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lauren Hemp levelled the scores
Lauren Hemp levelled the scores (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Before Alessia Russo grabbed the winner to send England to their third consecutive World Cup semi-final
Before Alessia Russo grabbed the winner to send England to their third consecutive World Cup semi-final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Australia captured the nation's hearts on their way to a semi-final on home soil
Australia captured the nation’s hearts on their way to a semi-final on home soil (Isabel Infantes/PA)
But their run was ended by England, as Hemp inspired a 3-1 win to take the Lionesses to a first World Cup final
But their run was ended by England, as Hemp inspired a 3-1 win to take the Lionesses to a first World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Spain await in the final after they beat Sweden in the last four
Spain await in the final after they beat Sweden in the last four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News