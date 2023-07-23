Nathan Aspinall thrashes Jonny Clayton to claim first World Matchplay title

Nathan Aspinall brushed aside Jonny Clayton to win the Betfred World Matchplay title in Blackpool

Nathan Aspinall produced one of the best displays of his career to become Betfred World Matchplay champion for the first time after thrashing Jonny Clayton 18-6.

Aspinall won 13 of the last 14 legs, including 11 on the spin from 5-5 on his way to lifting the Phil Taylor Trophy at Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Welshman Clayton, 48, who beat Luke Humphries 17-15 in a thrilling semi-final, had made a 141-checkout to level it up at 5-5, but from there on was a virtual bystander as Aspinall raced away to victory.

AWESOME ASPINALL REIGNS IN BLACKPOOL! ? It's Nathan Aspinall's night at the Winter Gardens! The Asp produces a sensational display to clinch the biggest title of his career, defeating Jonny Clayton 18-6 in a remarkable final!#WMDarts Final pic.twitter.com/5fHrr0JbNq — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 23, 2023

While being celebrated by his fans to the tune of ‘Mr Brightside’ by The Killers, he told Sky Sports: “I’ve got no words. I don’t know what it was but I found it.

“I scored brilliant all game. I knew I had to get rid of my darts quicker. The people who come to Blackpool are die hard darts fans.”

The 32-year-old from Stockport produced a 170-finish on the bull to extend his lead to 11-5 and made his fifth 100-plus finish (115) to move 13-5 clear, having averaged 110 over eight legs.

World number seven Clayton stopped the rot to trail 16-6, but there was no halting Aspinall, who clinched the biggest win of his career with double five as he led 17-6.

'CAUSE I'M MR BRIGHTSIDE!' ? What an atmosphere! ? This is a night that Nathan Aspinall will NEVER forget! The Winter Gardens is absolutely bouncing! #WMDarts Final pic.twitter.com/gtnplfiLhY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 23, 2023

Aspinall, who lost both the Grand Slam and Grand Prix finals last year, climbed up to fifth in the PDC rankings with his victory, collected the £200,000 winner’s prize and became the 12th player to lift the title.

Earlier on Sunday, teenager Beau Greaves won the Women’s World Matchplay at the first attempt.