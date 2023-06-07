French Open day 11: Swiatek marches on as Zverev and Ruud seal semi-final spot

Iga Swiatek celebrates beating Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek won her French Open rematch with Coco Gauff to reach another semi-final at Roland Garros.

The defending champion extended her winning record against the American to 7-0 with a 6-4 6-2 victory and will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia, who battled past Ons Jabeur in three sets to become Brazil’s first women’s singles semi-finalist of the open era.

Alexander Zverev made it back to the last four 12 months after suffering a serious ankle injury against Rafael Nadal while Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.

Alexander Zverev roars after beating Tomas Etcheverry (Christophe Ena/AP)

Arsene Wenger is enjoying Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff at the French Open ??? pic.twitter.com/qijtd6bQ5N — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 7, 2023

?❌⚽️✅ A bit of ????? ?????? for Ons Jabeur as Beatriz Haddad Maia makes her third successive break!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zOBJFxOHiT — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 7, 2023

Jabeur kicked away a return from Haddad Maia at a key moment in the deciding set only to realise her serve had been called in.

Advanced to the Finals! Chatelier tomorrow at 12:00 noon.(日本時間19時) Thanks again to all our supporters.Focusing on Positive Energy together with Tim!Congrats to Aldila-Great runOur friendship and true competitiveness shines bright,&can overcome any darkess cast upon us! https://t.co/WM9DIvgV1g — Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 (@miyukato1121) June 7, 2023

Three days after being defaulted from the women’s doubles, Japan’s Miyu Kato reached the final of the mixed doubles with German partner Tim Puetz.

Men: Holger Rune (6)

Women: Coco Gauff (6), Ons Jabeur (7)

Sabalenka meets unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the first match before Swiatek plays Haddad Maia.