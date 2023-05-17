Chelsea go top of WSL table after thrashing West Ham

Chelsea's Sophie Ingle celebrates scoring

Chelsea coasted past West Ham 4-0 to move top of the Women’s Super League table.

Niamh Charles, making her 100th WSL appearance, put the Blues ahead in the 13th minute after Sam Kerr’s shot was blocked.

The FA Cup winners doubled their lead three minutes into the second half through Pernille Harder, who drilled her angled shot into the bottom corner.

Chelsea again impressed as they closed in on what would be a fourth straight league title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea wrapped up another impressive victory in the 65th minute when Magdalena Eriksson’s header from a corner was pushed onto the crossbar by Irons keeper Mackenzie Arnold and Sophie Ingle nodded in the rebound.

In stoppage time, substitute Erin Cuthbert fired in a fourth to cap another impressive display.

Emma Hayes’ side edge two points clear of Manchester United – runners-up at Wembley on Saturday – as they close in on what would be a fourth straight title, which could be confirmed this weekend should all results go their way.

Arsenal had earlier consolidated third place with a 4-1 win at Everton, where midfielder Lia Walti suffered an injury in the second half after being fouled by Aggie Beever-Jones who was sent off.

Caitlin Foord, making her first start since recovering from a hamstring injury, fired the Gunners in front after 29 minutes when she converted a cross from full-back Noelle Maritz.

Arsenal captain Katie McCabe doubled the lead with a long-range effort before Australian Foord grabbed a second, nodding in a rebound after Stina Blackstenius’ header was saved.

Lotte Wubben-Moy headed in a fourth just before the break from Frida Maanum’s free-kick.

Arsenal were dealt another injury concern in the second half.

Midfielder Walti was brought down just inside the penalty area by Everton forward Beever-Jones, shown a straight red card for the late challenge, and had to be taken off on a stretcher with what looked an ankle problem.

Katja Snoeijs headed in a late consolation for Everton, who suffered another heavy defeat following a 7-0 thrashing by Chelsea.