Canelo Alvarez beats gutsy John Ryder in 12 round battle

UK & international sportsPublished:

John Ryder lost to Carlos Alvarez by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico, right, fights John Ryder of Britain in a super middleweight title boxing match at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Saturday, May 6, 2023

A gallant and gutsy performance from Jon Ryder was not enough to beat Mexican fighter Canelo Alvarez in front of more than 50,000 people in Guadalajara, Mexico.

A bruised and bloodied Ryder lost by unanimous decision in a heroic effort against one of the world’s best fighters in front of a raucous crowd at Akron Stadium.

The judges scored the fight 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve Canelo’s record to 59-2-2 in his first fight in Mexico since 2011.

Both fighters used the first two rounds to feel each other before a Canelo jab caused blood to pour from Ryder’s nose.

Mexico Alvarez Ryder Boxing
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez of Mexico, left, fights John Ryder of Britain in a super middleweight title boxing match at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico (Moises Castillo/AP)

Canelo then knocked down Ryder with a clean one-two in the fourth round and it looked ominous for the 34-year-old from Islington.

But he got back up and fought through the 12 rounds, coping vicious punches throughout the fight while spitting blood from his mouth but held on until the last bell.

Ryder had previously lost five career fights to Billy Joe Saunders, Nick Blackwell, Jack Arnfield, Rocky Fielding, and the most recent being Callum Smith in 2019 by unanimous decision.

The loss ended his four-fight win streak with his record now sitting at 32-6.

