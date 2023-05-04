Notification Settings

Football salutes ‘Beast in Blue’ Erling Haaland – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Team-mates and pundits were quick to hail Manchester City’s record breaker.

Manchester City v West Ham United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.

Football

Erling Haaland celebrated his Premier League goals record.

Rio Ferdinand was enjoying his cake.

Aston Villa turned the clock back.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton played some basketball as the F1 drivers took in different sports in Miami.

Lando Norris settled on a beachball helmet for this year.

Valtteri Bottas watched some baseball.

A golf helmet for Alex Albon.

Strike a pose!

Nico Hulkenberg was loving the palm trees.

