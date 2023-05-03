Notification Settings

Injury blow for Raducanu and Pacquiao meets Tyson – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Big Sam arrived at Leeds and Roger Federer enjoyed New York.

Emma Raducanu
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.

Football

Big Sam arrived at Leeds.

Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu issued a fitness update.

Roger Federer enjoyed New York.

Genie Bouchard was in Spain.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was out and about in Delhi.

Boxing

When Manny met Mike…

Anthony Joshua felt grateful.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

Teams arrived in Miami for the next round.

Life’s a beach for Williams.

Strike a pose!

Athletics

Katharine Merry rolled back the years to wish Jamie Baulch a happy 50th birthday.

