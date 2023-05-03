Injury blow for Raducanu and Pacquiao meets Tyson – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.
Football
Big Sam arrived at Leeds.
Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Tennis
Emma Raducanu issued a fitness update.
Roger Federer enjoyed New York.
Genie Bouchard was in Spain.
Cricket
Virat Kohli was out and about in Delhi.
Boxing
When Manny met Mike…
Anthony Joshua felt grateful.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.
Teams arrived in Miami for the next round.
Life’s a beach for Williams.
Strike a pose!
Athletics
Katharine Merry rolled back the years to wish Jamie Baulch a happy 50th birthday.