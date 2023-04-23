John Higgins builds commanding 8-0 lead against Kyren Wilson at the Crucible

John Higgins, left, was in sensational form against Kyren Wilson

John Higgins reeled off three century breaks and three more over 50 to claim a scarcely-believable 8-0 lead in his World Snooker Championship second-round clash against an off-colour Kyren Wilson.

Higgins has had one of his most disappointing seasons with a string of early exits from ranking events but he cruised past David Grace 10-3 in his Crucible opener and laid down a stunning marker on Sunday.

The four-time champion made a clinical start with 136 and 137 total clearances, and a break of 57 allowed him to establish a three-frame advantage with Wilson’s table time limited.

John Higgins was in spectacular form early on Sunday (Nigel French/PA)

Wilson continued to be glued to his seat as Higgins clinched the final frame before the mid-session interval – although a third century temporarily eluded him as he settled for a break of 77.

The one-way traffic resumed as the players came back out, with Higgins taking scrappy fifth and sixth frames while further breaks of 134 and 80 saw the Scot claim a remarkable first-session whitewash.