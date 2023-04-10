Scunthorpe suffer second successive relegation with Oldham defeat

Scunthorpe United v Southend United – Sky Bet League Two – The Sands Venue Stadium

Scunthorpe’s second successive relegation was confirmed after they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Oldham in the National League.

The Iron, who were relegated from the Football League along with Latics last season, will play in National League North next season.

The visitors opened the scoring five minutes before half-time through Devarn Green.

Scunthorpe almost hit back immediately when the ball fell to Will Smith inside the box after a great passing move but his effort from six yards was well saved by Magnus Norman.

Oldham were awarded a penalty when Bassala Sambou attempted to get on the end of a long ball forward and goalkeeper Tom Billson rushed out and brought him down in the area.