Scotland add Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to squad to face Spain

Published:

Che Adams is out after a calf injury during the win over Cyprus and Anthony Ralston has also withdrawn from the squad.

Scotland have added Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to their squad for the match against Spain
Scotland have added Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to their squad to face Spain on Tuesday.

Shankland has 21 goals in all competitions this season and comes in to the squad with Che Adams making way ater injuring his calf in Saturday’s win over Cyprus.

The Scottish Football Association also said Anthony Ralston had withdrawn from Steve Clarke’s squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Shankland has won four Scotland caps, scoring once, but has not featured for the national side since 2020.

Adams came off towards the end of Saturday’s win due to a tight calf and after the match Clarke said it would be “optmistic” to think that he could recover in time for the Spain clash.

