Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Patrick Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Frenchman took over at Selhurst Park in the summer of 2021 but the Eagles are now facing a relegation battle.

Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after a run of one win in 14 Premier League games.

The Eagles are just three points above the relegation zone.

Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club website: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

“He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th-placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.”

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace – FA Cup – Fifth Round – Keepmoat Stadium
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said the club’s recent results have placed them in a precarious position (Richard Sellers/PA)

Three members of Vieira’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun – have also left Selhurst Park.

Paris added: “Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

“We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Said the very best for their futures.”

Palace say the process to appoint a new manager is under way and they will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News