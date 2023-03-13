Moeen Ali hints at retiring from ODIs after England’s World Cup defence

Moeen Ali has floated the idea of stepping away from 50-over cricket.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted he could call time on his one-day international career after the team’s World Cup title defence later this year.

Moeen is already retired from Test cricket and, while the 50-over World Cup in India this autumn is a clear priority, the 35-year-old has floated the idea of subsequently stepping away from the format.

With the likes of Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks offering similar skill-sets as big-hitting batters who also bowl spin, the field is already a busy one.

“I don’t set a lot of goals, but I want to play that World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup and then we’ll see,” he told talkSPORT 2 ahead of Tuesday’s series-ending T20 in Bangladesh.

Moeen (left) feels the future is bright with Liam Livingstone (right) and Will Jacks around. (PA Wire)

“I’m not saying I will retire or I’m not saying I won’t retire. Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. It could be a time where I’m thinking that’s me done now and I might look at Livingstone and Jacksy and think ‘you know what, my time is up, I’d rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup.

“I haven’t decided but I have sort of an idea of what I want to try and do. It genuinely makes me really happy when I see players coming in – whatever’s best for us and the side and going to make us champions, that’s more important and that’s the bigger picture really.”

129 caps

99 wickets

2,212 runs

3 centuries

Expanding on the attraction of continuing as T20 specialist, Moeen added: “I think it’s something that’s more logical and just makes more sense. If I’m playing well and playing all the franchise cricket – and playing for England – I don’t see why not.

“Fifty overs does get harder the older you get, it’s not easy to field and for sure it makes sense that I’ll do that.”