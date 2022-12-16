Notification Settings

Harlequins postpone ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham due to impact of rail strikes

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 14th instalment of their yearly fixture will now take place on March 4 against Exeter.

Twickenham

Harlequins have postponed their annual ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham until next year because of the impact of rail strikes.

Quins will now play their Gallagher Premiership match against Bristol on December 27 at their home ground Twickenham Stoop.

The 14th instalment of their yearly fixture at the 82,000-seater home of English rugby will take place on March 4 against Exeter.

Harlequins state that, although December 27 has not been designated for industrial action, mainline services into Twickenham station will not operate at all on the event day.

Severe restrictions across the train and underground network feeding the local area are also expected.

“Ultimately, we must put the safety of our supporters and those working at the event first,” Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said.

“It is clear that, without the functioning rail network, we cannot safely deliver a large-scale event at Twickenham.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

