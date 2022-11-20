England Test captaincy made Joe Root feel ‘like a zombie’

England Nets Session – Emirates Old Trafford – Tuesday 23rd August

Joe Root admits he had to quit as England captain as it was turning him into a “zombie”.

The Yorkshire batter stepped down in April after five years in the job with a record number of matches and wins as skipper.

But the 31-year-old said the role had started to become “something slightly unhealthy”.

Joe Root said the captaincy had taken its toll on his wellbeing (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“The captaincy was starting to take a toll on me,” Root told the Mail on Sunday.

“The limited time I did get to spend with family, which should be enjoyed and treasured, I wasn’t able to do that. I wasn’t really there. I came to realise that that had been the case for a little while.

“There were times when I was thinking about something I couldn’t control or something that hadn’t happened previously. You go in on yourself.

Always got each other’s backs. Congratulations mate, I’ll be right with you every step of the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KqO3mZpd9X — Joe Root (@root66) April 28, 2022

“We would still do what we would normally do as a family but I would not be listening. I just felt like a bit of a zombie almost.

“I could start seeing it have an impact on me as a person. You want to bring your personality to the role, not bring the role to your personality. It was reversing into something slightly unhealthy.”