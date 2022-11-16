Today at the World Cup: England start training while Wales feel the heat

England Training Session and Press Conference – Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium – Wednesday November 16th

England and Wales began their preparations in earnest on Wednesday, while organisers were forced to deny hiring ‘fake fans’ and apologise to a broadcaster.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the day’s events at the World Cup.

Settling in

England were put through their paces (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s first training session in Qatar took place with all of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad on the pitch at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

The finely-manicured surface was perfected by the Football Association’s own groundsman, who arrived in the country over the weekend to prepare.

Training in later, cooler conditions should ease the players into the change of temperature, with the mercury reaching 33C two hours before the session.

Feeling the heat

Wales players took part in a Community Engagement event (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales, who arrived on Wednesday morning, had to reschedule their training plans because of the excessive heat.

Robert Page’s squad had been due to start daily training sessions at 1.30pm local time.

But they will now train at 4pm local time on Thursday, and it is likely that all future training sessions will be held later in the day.

Aiming high

James Maddison takes on Rob Dorsett at darts ? pic.twitter.com/VdBQXOOBQ5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 16, 2022

James Maddison was the first member of the squad to compete against the media in the now traditional darts tournament.

Maddison gave the players an early lead even with a modest score of 18 from his three darts.

‘Fans’ raise eyebrows

Apparently it’s coming home ??????? pic.twitter.com/aO52KAcuf1 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 15, 2022

Questions were asked about the authenticity of the England fans outside the team hotel.

Organisers “thoroughly rejected assertions” that fake supporters had been employed to greet the teams as they arrived in Qatar.

Media circus

We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee. This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022

Organisers also had to apologise to a Danish camera crew after security staff mistakenly interrupted a live broadcast.

A crew from Danish network TV2 were in the middle of a piece to camera on Tuesday evening when they were ordered to stop filming.

Picture of the day

Camels need their exercise as well (Adam Davy/PA)