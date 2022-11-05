Danny Waldron stars as seventh-tier Alvechurch upset Cheltenham in FA Cup

Alvechurch’s Danny Waldron celebrates with fans at the end of the FA Cup victory at Cheltenham (Adam Davy/PA).

Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham.

The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron’s 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.

Cheltenham’s Ryan Jackson replied four minutes later, but Alvechurch were able to see out a famous victory.

Sixth-tier Chippenham also celebrated an upset against League One opposition after they won 1-0 at home against Lincoln thanks to Joe Hanks’ 44th-minute goal.

And Farnborough and King’s Lynn, two other sixth-tier teams, both produced shocks at League Two sides, beating Sutton 2-0 and Doncaster 1-0 respectively.

Farnborough scored twice late on via Michael Fernandes and Francis Amartey, and Gold Omotayo was the match-winner for the Linnets with an 83rd-minute header.

Other tier six teams registering eye-catching results were Ebbsfleet, who defeated National League Halifax 2-1 at home, and Weymouth, Fylde and Chelmsford, who all earned replays from ties against teams from higher leagues.