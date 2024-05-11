Conor Benn’s provisional suspension reimposed after appeals

Conor Benn has once again been provisionally suspended from fighting after appeals from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) were successful.

The 27-year-old from London’s career was thrown into turmoil in October 2022 after he twice tested positive for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to a bout against Chris Eubank Jr that was subsequently shelved in fight week.

That provisional suspension was lifted by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in July last year, with Benn going on to improve his record to 23-0 with a victory over American Peter Dobson in Las Vegas in February.

However in a statement posted on X on Friday, BBBofC general secretary Robert W Smith said Benn’s provisional suspension has been reinstated following UKAD and BBBofC’s successful appeal.

He said: “The BBBofC can confirm that Conor Benn is subject to a provisional suspension prohibiting him from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the BBBofC or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD and the BBBoC were successful in their respective appeals of a decision handed down by a tribunal of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in July 2023 and Mr Benn’s provisional suspension was reimposed by the appeal tribunal following those successful appeals.”

Benn previously admitted he fell out of love with boxing following his failed drugs tests but has said he is willing to “spend every last penny” to prove his innocence.