We’re not yet a Champions League club but won’t give up – Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has not given up on a top-four finish but accepts there is work to do before his Tottenham squad can be deemed ready for Champions League football.

Spurs entertain Burnley on Saturday eager to halt a run of four consecutive defeats, which has put a dampener on an overall pleasing first campaign under the Australian coach.

Fifth-placed Tottenham trail Aston Villa in fourth by seven points but have a game in hand on Unai Emery’s team, who have also struggled for consistency recently but could seal Champions League football over the coming days.

Asked if he had given up on a top-four finish, Postecoglou countered: “That’s a harsh term, ‘give up’.

“What does that mean, I come in here at 12 o’clock, have a latte, go home and just let the guys train? I don’t give up on anything.

“I’m here fighting tooth and nail every single day for everything I can get for this football club because that’s my responsibility. I would not give up on any cause, even the most lost of causes, because then I’d be abstaining from my responsibilities.

“I want us to finish the season strong. I want us to try and win three games of football and see where that takes us.

“I never said I didn’t care about finishing top four. What I said was finishing top four does not mean we’re going to be the team I want us to be next year. That’s not what will define us.

“I don’t give up and I’d be surprised if anyone in my position at this level will go in with anything other than 100 per cent commitment to fight for everything because if you don’t, invariably you fail.”

While Postecoglou holds hope that Spurs can still leapfrog Villa, this recent run of losses to Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool has highlighted the work which needs to take place this summer to help the club kick on.

“Finishing fourth and getting into the Champions League does not make you a Champions League club, in my opinion,” Postecoglou explained.

“It just gives you an opportunity to be in there. To me, to be a Champions League club and to be at that level requires more than finishing fourth in one year.

“Do I believe right now we’re a Champions League club? No we’re not. That’s my belief. We’ve still got work to do.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t want us to reach Champions League. That’s self-defeating in terms of what I’m trying to create.

“Should we finish fourth and make Champions League, it isn’t going to change my view of where we’re at and what we need to do in the summer. That’s still real clear in my head.”

Postecoglou stated last week change must happen at Tottenham and acknowledged “good players” will leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Captain Son Heung-min, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer, will not be going anywhere though.

“Yeah, he’s going to be part of our future,” Postecoglou confirmed.