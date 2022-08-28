Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

On this day in 2007: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retires from football

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Solskjaer won six Premier League titles with Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went onto manage Manchester United after retiring
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went onto manage Manchester United after retiring

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended his decorated playing career on this day in 2007.

The Manchester United striker, 34 at the time, had seen the final four years of his career ravaged by knee injuries.

“I would like to thank manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the coaching and medical staff and most of all the supporters,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“They have been fantastic and were a real inspiration to me when I was out injured.”

Soccer/Solskjaer celebration
Solskjaer is mobbed after his winner in the 1999 Champions League final. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He joined United from Molde for £1.5m in 1996 and the former Norway international made 366 appearances for United, scoring 126 goals.

He also won six Premier League titles, the FA Cup and, famously, the 1999 Champions League.

Solskjaer came off the bench against Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp to score an injury-time winner to earn a dramatic 2-1 victory.

After retiring, Solskjaer remained at Old Trafford as a coach and took over their reserves in 2008.

Two years later he joined Molde, winning two league titles, before moving to Cardiff. He was unable to save the Bluebirds from relegation from the Premier League and lasted just nine months in Wales.

A return to Molde followed in 2015 and in 2018 he was appointed United’s caretaker manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

In March 2019 he was made their permanent boss but struggled for consistency during his reign. United lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal and in November last year he was sacked, having only signed a new three-year deal in June.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News