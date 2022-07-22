Gerwyn Price back to number one after reaching first World Matchplay semi-final

PRICE IS BACK ON ?

Gerwyn Price wins an absolute THRILLER, averaging 104.64 in a 16-14 victory over Jose de Sousa to secure his first ever World Matchplay semi-final!

That win right there means Price is world number one once again! ?#WMDarts | QF? https://t.co/eJJXK4DqqY pic.twitter.com/teLACozBy1

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 22, 2022