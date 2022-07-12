On this day in 2009: Anderson and Panesar steer England to unlikely Ashes draw

James Anderson and Monty Panesar embrace after drawing the first Ashes Test of 2009.

Last-wicket pair James Anderson and Monty Panesar delivered a defiant partnership to secure a thrilling draw for England in the opening Ashes Test on this day in 2009.

Dominated by Australia for the majority of the match in Cardiff, England produced a determined display to salvage a draw just as they seemed set to subside to a comprehensive defeat.

Having slipped to 70 for five in the morning session of the final day to face the prospect of a humiliating innings defeat, Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood spearheaded England’s stunning fightback with a magnificent 74 spanning 343 minutes at the crease.

James Anderson kept the Australian bowlers at bay during the closing stages of the Test. (Gareth Copley/PA)

But with a minimum of 11.3 overs remaining and England still trailing Australia by six runs, Collingwood fell to a juggling catch at gully to leave England’s slim prospects resting on Anderson and Panesar.

Neither player has much pedigree with a bat in their hands but the pair repelled 69 deliveries and defied Australia’s best efforts for 40 minutes to provide a memorable finish for a crowd who gave them a standing ovation at the end of every over they survived.