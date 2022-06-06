Notification Settings

Peter Crouch dresses as a dinosaur – Monday’s sporting social

Published:

Wales players and fans took to the streets to rework a World Cup classic.

Peter Crouch

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.

Football

Peter Crouch as you have never seen him before…

The PM paid tribute to Wales.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated.

Lots of smiles from James Justin and Jarrod Bowen with their England caps.

Man City looked back.

James Milner signed a new deal.

Cricket

Matt Parkinson reflected on a special week.

KP was on holiday.

England turned back the clock.

Tennis

Wimbledon looked in good nick.

Coco Gauff thanked her fans after two final defeats.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz scrubbed up well.

UK & international sports

