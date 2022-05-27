Notification Settings

Events in Monaco take centre stage – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

But Harry Kane headed somewhere else.

Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27.

Football

Harry Kane made an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Phil Foden and Mason Mount were in Monaco.

Liverpool touched down.

Jamie Carragher headed to France.

An eventful day for Crouchy.

Jesse Marsch reflected on his time at Leeds so far.

Rotherham messed up.

Stoke remembered.

Arsenal turned the clock back.

Happy birthday!

Tennis

Genie Bouchard turned the town pink.

Cricket

England’s football team helped the cricket team.

What a catch!

Pat Cummins continued his recovery.

Formula One

The Formula One circus arrived in Monaco.

And the special helmets were out in force.

UK & international sports

