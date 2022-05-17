Notification Settings

Wilson’s toothless, Jones’ taxi and LeBron’s QandA – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Alan Shearer returned home and Georgia Stanway left Manchester City.

Callum Wilson, Vinnie Jones and LeBron James

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.

Football

Callum Wilson – three points up, one tooth down.

Ant and Dec loved Newcastle’s win over Arsenal.

Alan Shearer returned home.

Vinnie Jones called a unique Uber!

Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville.

Robbie Savage had a laugh.

Paul Pogba hailed two former Juventus team-mates.

Ronaldo and son.

Jesse Marsch believes.

Derby were set to have a new owner.

Georgia Stanway left City to join Bayern.

Basketball

LeBron James asked for questions…

Cricket

Like father, like son.

Darren Gough had a successful trip to Lahore.

England unveiled their new ODI kit.

MMA

Conor and son.

Formula One

Pic of the day?

Ferrari looked back on some great Barcelona memories.

Curling

Olympic champion Vicky Wright called time on her career.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones prepared.

Boxing

Carl Frampton hailed two of the best.

Golf

Brooks Koepka was running late.

UK & international sports

