Ossie Ardiles recovering after successful heart surgery

UK & international sportsPublished:

Argentina international Ardiles made 311 appearances and scored 25 goals for Tottenham.

Ossie Ardiles

Tottenham have wished former player and manager Ossie Ardiles a speedy recovery following heart surgery.

Argentina international Ardiles made 311 appearances and scored 25 goals for Spurs between 1978 and 1988, helping the club win the FA Cup twice as well as the UEFA Cup.

Ardiles, a member of the Argentina squad which won the 1978 World Cup on home soil, also later had a brief spell as Spurs manager at the start of the 1993/1994 campaign.

The 69-year-old revealed last year he had recovered from Covid-19.

Spurs hope the fans’ favourite will soon be back to good health again following his latest issues.

“The Club would like to extend its best wishes to our Ambassador and legendary former player @osvaldooardiles, who successfully underwent heart surgery this week and is now recovering in hospital. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ossie!”, a post on the official Tottenham Twitter feed read.

