Sergiy Stakhovsky: Sporting sanctions alone will not stop Vladimir Putin’s army

Sergiy Stakhovsky

Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has joined the fight against the Russian invasion of his home country Ukraine, admits sporting sanctions alone will not stop Vladimir Putin’s army.

Stakhovsky, who was once ranked 31 in the world and defeated Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, is among a number of athletes who have travelled to Ukraine to join the resistance effort.

“The support and even the restrictions and sanctions of the Russian federation in terms of sport, culture, is great, it’s working. I’m very sure it’s working,” Stakhovsky said.

Ukrainian Tennis Pro Sergiy Stakhovsky made the heartbreaking decision to leave his wife and children in Hungary to join the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia. pic.twitter.com/VorVIsCUyO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 2, 2022

“But it doesn’t stop him from what he’s doing and somebody needs to put a stop to him.”

Stakhovsky was speaking to Good Morning Britain dressed in army fatigues in a stark reminder of the desperate situation in Ukraine.

He added: “I would never in my life believe that they would invade on a full scale. But that’s what Russia’s agenda is – to deliver chaos and instability in Europe.

“We are being punished because we want a better life and are reaching out to Europe.

“I am not really sure we can have a person in today’s world who has the capability of nuclear weapons. We are not sure what he is going to do next.”

Tennis’ governing bodies will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete under a neutral flag but both countries have been banned from international competition, including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

The Kremlin Cup, a joint ATP and WTA tournament due to be held in October, has also been suspended.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has also joined the fight (Tess Derry/PA)

Boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, a former three-weight world champion, has also joined the territorial forces, while WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandyr Usyk has been pictured holding a weapon.

Vitali Klitschko, the former WBC and WBO champion, is the mayor of Kyiv and has remained in the capital despite the onslaught from Russian president Putin’s forces.

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was quizzed about his contemporaries at a press conference ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte.

He said: “I would be the first one to join if England got involved, or America.

Tyson Fury admitted he would be first line if the UK or America got involved (John Walton/PA)

“I would be first in line for the job – my dad would as well, and all the boys. We would all sign up to defend our country. They are doing what they need to do.”

Formula One has opposed the wishes of the International Olympic Committee by allowing Russian and Belarusian drivers to continue racing.

Although athletics has followed the lead of FIFA and UEFA by banning athletes of those countries from all major events – F1’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed that Nikita Mazepin could race on.

Nikita Mazepin is being allowed to continue in F1 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mazepin, the grid’s sole Russian driver, will be permitted to race under a neutral flag, “subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality, until further notice”.

Mazepin’s Haas team said: “At this time we decline to comment.”