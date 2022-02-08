Pep Guardiola jokes: Man City trio to be fined for night out without inviting me

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked his players will be fined for going on a night out – because he was not invited.

Footage reportedly shot on Sunday has emerged on social media of City stars including Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker outside a venue in Manchester city centre.

The video appears to show Grealish being refused entry before being led away.

This comes after the 26-year-old was disciplined along with team-mate Phil Foden in December for reporting for training in an unfit state following a night out.

Guardiola, however, insists he has no issues on this occasion and feels the video presents an unfair representation of what occurred.

Guardiola, whose side beat Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday, said: “I’m so upset – because they didn’t invite me! I don’t like it. Hopefully next time they can invite me and do the dinner correctly at 8 o’clock.

“The video didn’t show exactly what happened – dinner together, sober, enjoying (time) with their mates and some of the backroom staff.

Guardiola (right) has no issues with Grealish (left) over the night out (Richard Sellers/PA)

“The players know there is a risk when they go out today because of social media but all of them – Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, staff), Jack were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me!”

Asked if he was frustrated by how the video portrayed the players, Guardiola said: “In this case, yes.”

Guardiola has also played down any sense of urgency over a need to resolve his long-term future.

There have been reports the Spaniard is prepared to extend a contract that is due to expire at the end of next season.

Guardiola’s successes with City include three Premier League titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

Yet the 51-year-old, who has won eight major trophies in six years with City, insists there is no rush and the matter is not an immediate priority.

He said: “It is as good as this because we won a lot and are winning a lot, that is why it is good. Otherwise I would not be here after six seasons.

“After one, two, three, four, five years it depends on the results and the results were good, that is why we continue.

“Still I have one-and-a-half years’ contract. It is a lot of time in world football. We see how managers were sacked this season, not just in England but everywhere. That is why I am just thinking in the next game, the next period.”

Gabriel Jesus is currently out injured (Tim Goode/PA)

City’s next game sees the Premier League leaders host Brentford on Wednesday.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus will again be missing with the injury sustained on international duty recently, but Guardiola has revealed the problem is not serious.