Bruno Guimaraes confident Newcastle will become ‘big power in world football’

Bruno Guimaraes hold up a Newcastle shirt inside St James' Park

Bruno Guimaraes signed for Newcastle after being convinced the club can establish itself as a major force in world football.

The 24-year-old Brazil international was also linked with Arsenal and Juventus before making his £35million January switch from French side Lyon, but opted for Tyneside and the project presented to him by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium.

Asked if that meant he considered the Magpies bigger than the Gunners as he was unveiled at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Guimaraes said: “We are definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football.

? ????? ?????????? ? You can now watch Bruno Guimarães' first press conference as a Newcastle United player on YouTube. ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 7, 2022

“This is an historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history, I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.”

Despite his confidence in what may lie ahead, Guimaraes is aware the short-term aim is much more prosaic and his new employers head into Tuesday night’s Premier League clash with Everton still entrenched in a fight for top-flight survival.

Asked how the project had been outlined to him, he said: “They were very up front and honest about it. They didn’t disguise that the main objective and challenge was remaining in the Premier League this season.

“But in the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.

Guimaraes will wear 39 on the back of his shirt – the number of the taxi his father drove for 20 years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I believe in the project, I believe in everything they spoke to me about and I am really happy to be a part of this project.”

Guimaraes, who will wear 39 on the back of his shirt – the number of the taxi his father drove for 20 years – will hope to make his debut against Frank Lampard’s Toffees amid what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at St James’ Park, although having been told what to expect by Brazil team-mates Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles.

He said: “They told me how difficult it is to play away at Newcastle given how passionate the fans are, that it’s one of the most difficult away fixtures in the league, so I didn’t have to think twice about coming here.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was delighted to land a player whose calmness and football intelligence he believes can significantly strengthen his team, and if he can produce anything like the form of the players he idolised growing up.

Asked which Brazilian player he most closely resembled, Guimaraes said: “In terms of Brazilian players I’m quite similar to, it’s difficult. I’d say two Spanish players I’ve always been inspired by, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.