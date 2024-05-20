Express & Star
Close

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City won the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp said goodbye to Liverpool and Tyson Fury was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk.

Published

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for an unprecedented fourth successive time following their 3-1 victory over West Ham and Jurgen Klopp brought an end to his time at Anfield with a win over Wolves.

Tyson Fury was handed his first career loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia while Max Verstappen came out on top in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City v West Ham United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City earned a 3-1 win over West Ham to clinch the title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Anfield
Jurgen Klopp’s last match in charge of Liverpool was a 2-0 win over Wolves (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal v Everton – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal beat Everton 2-1 but missed out on the title by two points (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City v West Ham United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the title with Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United – Sky Bet League One – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Oxford earned promotion to the Championship with a win in the play-offs final against Bolton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Race – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Lando Norris came a close second (David Davies/PA)
Scottie Scheffler's mug-shot from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections
World number one Scottie Scheffler was arrested in a chaotic start to the second morning of the US PGA Championship (Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections/PA)
England v Pakistan – Third IT20 – Headingley
England secured a 3-0 T20 series victory over Pakistan (Nigel French/PA)
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Semi Final – Eco-Power Stadium
Wigan will play Warrington in the Challenge Cup final following their commanding win over Hull KR (Richard Sellers/PA
Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – Kingdom Arena
Oleksandr Usyk earned a split decision win over Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Italy Tennis Open
Alexander Zverev won a second Italian Open title (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Manchester United v Chelsea – Barclays Women’s Super League – Old Trafford
Chelsea lifted the WSL trophy following their 6-0 win over Manchester United in Emma Hayes’ final game in charge of the Blues (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luton Town v Fulham – Premier League – Kenilworth Road
Luton were relegated from the Premier League (Joe Giddens/PA)
Celtic v St Mirren – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Joe Hart played his final game for Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular