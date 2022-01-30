Newcastle complete signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon

Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has become Newcastle’s third signing of the January transfer window, with the Premier League club eyeing another before Monday’s deadline in the shape of Brighton’s Dan Burn.

The Magpies announced the addition of 24-year-old Brazil international Guimaraes from Lyon on Sunday afternoon, with the midfielder agreeing a deal until summer 2026 at St James’ Park.

He will wear the number 39 shirt at Newcastle, which was once the number of a taxi driven by his father, but he will not join up with Eddie Howe’s squad until his international commitments conclude next week.

“Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I’m delighted to secure him,” Howe said of the three-capped Brazil ace, who has spent the last two seasons in Ligue 1.

“He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead. He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”

Ex-Athletico Paranaense player Guimaraes is not looking likely to be the last business completed by 18th-placed Newcastle.

PA understands the Magpies have agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn (John Walton/PA)

A fee has been agreed with divisional rivals Brighton over the signing of 29-year-old Burn, the PA news agency understands.

With the transfer window set to shut on Monday, Newcastle are working to finalise a move for the Blyth-born defender which is believed to be in the region of £13million.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood were the first two signings made by the club since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover of the north-east side in October.