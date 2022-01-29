Daniil Medvedev fined £9,000 for semi-final outbursts

Daniil Medvedev ranted at umpire Jaume Campistol

Daniil Medvedev was fined 12,000 US dollars (approximately £9,000) for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official’s unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos for courtside coaching.

"??? ??? ???????! Look at me! I'm talking to you!" Daniil Medvedev is absolutely fuming with the umpire ?#AusOpen | @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/zF1R3ug2Dh — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2022

Medvedev was fined 8,000 dollars (approximately £6,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct and 4,000 dollars (approximately £3,000) for the obscenity.

The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than £800,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Denis Shapovalov, who accused umpire Carlos Bernardes of being corrupt, during his quarter-final loss to Nadal, was also fined 8,000 dollars for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Canadian’s total of 15,000 dollars (approximately £11,000) is the highest in the tournament, with Tsitsipas in second on 13,000 dollars (approximately £9,700) for three separate coaching offences.