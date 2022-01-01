Gareth Southgate hoping 2022 brings a major trophy for England

Gareth Southgate celebrates

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes his side can find the “missing piece” and win a trophy in 2022.

The Three Lions missed out on their first piece of major silverware since 1966 when they lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy in July, which came three years after a run to the World Cup semi-finals.

They qualified for the 2022 tournament at a canter and will head to Qatar as one of the favourites.

After all England have achieved under Southgate, he knows winning a trophy is the last box to tick.

“We went to Russia in 2018 having not won a knockout game for 10 years, and that was our first objective,” Southgate told Sky News.

“Now we’re in a position where we’ve been to a final, we’ve turned over a lot of historic records and created moments of our own history, so the missing piece for us is a trophy and that’s incredibly difficult but we’ve got that belief that we can do that.

“We know there are other teams, there are two teams (Italy and Portugal) that have got to a play-off that could win that trophy, frankly, so the level is really high and is quite even among the top teams.

“Although we feel that we’ve got good players, we know other teams have got good players as well… we know the level is high but we feel we’re in that group of teams.”

The defeat to Italy left a sense of regret given how long England had to wait to contest a major final, but Southgate looks back at 2021 with pride.

“I think it has been a remarkable year,” he added.

“As part of this year that’s always going to be in our head, being in a final and not getting over the line, but if I look logically as a coach at progress as a team the last two qualification campaigns we’ve been the top-scorers in Europe.

“I think we’ve got the best defensive record in the world over the past 12 months or so as well. We were behind across those 19 matches in this calendar year for I think 22 minutes, so incredible performance by the players.

“They dealt with the pressure of being at home in a big tournament, they’ve managed to qualify for a World Cup which as we’ve seen from other high-profile nations is not a given.