Lakers struggles continue as Grizzlies claim victory

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jaren Jackson Jr poured in 25 points for Memphis.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is crowded out
The Los Angeles Lakers were beaten again on Thursday as their up-and-down season continued.

The Lakers fell back to .500 for the season following a 108-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr led the way for Memphis with 25 points, assisted by 23 from Desmond Bane.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both posted 20 or more for the Lakers, but summer signing Russell Westbrook managed just nine.

Elsewhere, Dejounte Murray put up 20 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 123-111, and 22 points from Donovan Mitchell guided the Utah Jazz to a comfortable 118-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

