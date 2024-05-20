Andre Onana promises Man United will ‘fight until the end’ in FA Cup final

Goalkeeper Andre Onana insists Manchester United “will fight until the end” to secure FA Cup glory against Manchester City following the club’s worst Premier League season.

United warmed up for Wembley by signing off a miserable top-flight campaign in victorious fashion thanks to Sunday’s 2-0 success away to Brighton.

Yet late goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund at the Amex Stadium were insufficient to prevent Erik ten Hag’s side ending eighth – the club’s lowest finish since coming 13th under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1990.

Qualification for Europe next term now relies on defeating neighbours City on Saturday at the national stadium and Onana is determined to end his first Old Trafford campaign on a high and reward United’s fans.

“It’s been a difficult season for them and for us,” the 28-year-old told MUTV.

“We must win this for them because they travel a lot of kilometres to support us and we feel them.

“They are always behind us when we are down so from here we can only thank them for all of their support this year.

“For me, it was difficult at the start and they were behind me so I’m very thankful to them.

“Let’s end on Saturday at Wembley, we will be there and we will fight until the end.”

A series of injury setbacks, notably in defence, have contributed to a dismal second season under manager Ten Hag.

But United’s fitness issues have eased ahead of a repeat of last season’s FA Cup final, which City won 2-1.

Against the Seagulls, centre-back Lisandro Martinez made his first start since February, while Raphael Varane returned to action for the first time in more than six weeks as a substitute.

“They are very important players for us and we are happy when we see them on the pitch,” said Onana, who made a crucial early save from Brighton defender Valentin Barco on the south coast.

“Much more are already starting to train so hopefully we will be all together at Wembley on Saturday because we need everyone.

“We need all our players, we need our fans because it’s going to be a really difficult game.”