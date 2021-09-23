Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Patrice Evra planned a move into coaching and Daniel Ricciardo unveiled a new look.

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.

Football

A long wait for Atalanta’s Marten De Roon…

Bruno Fernandes vowed Manchester United would improve.

Will Patrice Evra soon be prowling the touchline?

James Rodriguez bid farewell to Everton.

Not a bad haul for Karim Benzema.

Eddie Nketiah was looking back on his goal against AFC Wimbledon.

Kelechi Iheanacho knows who to thank.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen started the day in style.

Formula One

Looks like Daniel Ricciardo lost a bet with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris!

Golf

Ryder Cup glamour!

Tee time for Ian Poulter.

Boxing

It’s almost time for Joshua v Usyk.

Rugby union

Successful surgery for James Haskell.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News