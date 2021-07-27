‘Creative’ scouting can uncover the best Asian talent, says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate believes “creative” scouting can help better identify and aid talented players in Asian communities.

The Football Association launched the second phase of ‘Bringing Opportunities to Communities’ in 2019, focused on ensuring more people from Asian communities play a bigger part in English football.

The governing body is marking South Asian Heritage Month by releasing videos aiming to inspire people within those communities with positive stories from Asian participants across the game.

To mark #SouthAsianHeritageMonth, we’ll be highlighting stories from Asian participants across the game ⚽️ Our series starts with professional footballers @mazpacheco & @yandhanda who discuss their journeys, what it means to be an Asian role model, and challenges they've faced. pic.twitter.com/iyH0H2xzrO — England Football (@EnglandFootball) July 27, 2021

The first video focuses on Swansea’s Yan Dhanda and West Ham Women defender Maz Pacheco talking about their path to the professional game, along with England boss Southgate speaking about the changing scouting.

“We should be looking at how we scout,” the Three Lions manager said.

“Historically there’s been a sort of unconscious bias, maybe a perception that some Asian players weren’t as athletic, weren’t as strong. Again, it’s just such a ridiculous generalisation.