See the alternative way Moeen Ali has been offered to watch the Ashes

UK & international sports

England all-rounder will have one of the best seats in the house

Moeen Ali will be in the heat of the battle in the Ashes (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Moeen Ali will have one of the best views of the Ashes but that hasn’t stopped someone offering him an alternative.

The England all-rounder will be in the middle for the five-match series which begins in Brisbane tomorrow.

But, as he showed on his Instagram page, his mobile provider has been offering him a package to watch on BT Sport, which is broadcasting the series for the first time.

Ali captioned the snap with “thanks guys, I may be ok for that”. He most certainly will.

Thanks guys. I may be ok for that thanks. ??

A post shared by Moeen Ali (@moali) on

