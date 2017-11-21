Advertising
See the alternative way Moeen Ali has been offered to watch the Ashes
England all-rounder will have one of the best seats in the house
Moeen Ali will have one of the best views of the Ashes but that hasn’t stopped someone offering him an alternative.
The England all-rounder will be in the middle for the five-match series which begins in Brisbane tomorrow.
But, as he showed on his Instagram page, his mobile provider has been offering him a package to watch on BT Sport, which is broadcasting the series for the first time.
Ali captioned the snap with “thanks guys, I may be ok for that”. He most certainly will.
