Wolves fail to fire in Premiership Pairs

Frustrating night for Wolves

The Parrys International Wolves finished last out of the seven top flight clubs – despite an encouraging start.

Steve Worrall and Sam Masters opened with a 6-3 over hosts Leicester with home No.1 Max Fricke splitting the Wolves duo who both made quick gates.

They suffered a big blow in their next outing, though, when they conceded a 7-2 to holders Ipswich before settling in behind King’s Lynn’s former Wolf Nicolai Klindt for a 5-4.

While Worrall split Sheffield’s partnership in Heat 13, Masters couldn’t find a way through as he was out at the back.

Masters was replaced in their penultimate outing with Leon Flint handed his compulsory Rising Star ride – and with Wolves only collecting three points it left them on the brink of elimination.

And when Belle Vue struck a 7-2 over them in Heat 20, their position was confirmed.

Belle Vue beat Peterbourough Panthers in the final.

Next up for the Parrys International Wolves it’s a trip to Belle Vue in the Sports Insure Premiership on Monday (July 3, 7.30pm) followed by another away fixture at Ipswich next Thursday (July 6, 7.30pm).