Wolves fail to fire in Premiership Pairs

The Parrys International Wolves finished last out of the seven top flight clubs – despite an encouraging start.
Steve Worrall and Sam Masters opened with a 6-3 over hosts Leicester with home No.1 Max Fricke splitting the Wolves duo who both made quick gates.
They suffered a big blow in their next outing, though, when they conceded a 7-2 to holders Ipswich before settling in behind King’s Lynn’s former Wolf Nicolai Klindt for a 5-4.
While Worrall split Sheffield’s partnership in Heat 13, Masters couldn’t find a way through as he was out at the back.
Masters was replaced in their penultimate outing with Leon Flint handed his compulsory Rising Star ride – and with Wolves only collecting three points it left them on the brink of elimination.
And when Belle Vue struck a 7-2 over them in Heat 20, their position was confirmed.
Belle Vue beat Peterbourough Panthers in the final.
Next up for the Parrys International Wolves it’s a trip to Belle Vue in the Sports Insure Premiership on Monday (July 3, 7.30pm) followed by another away fixture at Ipswich next Thursday (July 6, 7.30pm).
Wolves are back at Monmore Green on Monday, July 10 (7.30pm) with current league leaders Belle Vue the visitors.